French PM Attal considers more help for farmers as nationwide protests persist
The French government is considering further help for the country’s farmers, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday, as their nationwide protests to demand better pay and living conditions showed no sign of abating.
Farmers in France, the European Union’s biggest agricultural producer, complain they face unfair competition from rivals in more lightly regulated countries. To press their cause, they have set up roadblocks on major roads over the last week.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We will look at any other measures we can take regarding those aspects of unfair competition,” Attal told reporters.
Already on Friday, the government dropped plans to gradually reduce state subsidies on agricultural diesel, and announced other steps to reduce the financial and administrative pressures farmers face.
Farmers, however, want more.
The FNSEA, France’s biggest farmers’ union, has said it will continue protests and other unions have threatened roadblocks around Paris and the Rungis food market near the capital.
Farmers in other European countries, including Germany and Poland, have also staged protests, saying the European Union is not doing enough to protect them from cheaper production elsewhere.
Read more: Farmers at the Brandenburg Gate to lead revolt against Olaf Scholz
-
Farmers at the Brandenburg Gate to lead revolt against Olaf ScholzAt 5 a.m. on Monday, Cynthia Frey will climb into her 300-horsepower tractor and ... World News
-
China’s Xi hails ties with France, seeks strengthening amid global ‘uncertainties’China’s Xi Jinping hails ties with France, seeks strengthening in face of global ... World News
-
France’s Macron tours sites with India’s Modi, views Republic Day show as chief guestFrench President Emmanuel Macron toured historic sites in western India with Prime ... World News
-
Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset: ReportEmmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new ... World News
-
France may sell real estate, review seniors’ unemployment benefits to cut deficitFrance wants to reduce government spending on office space and may consider real ... World News
-
Germany, France and Italy reach agreement on future AI regulationAn agreement on how artificial intelligence should be regulated in the future has ... World News