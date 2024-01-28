Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso say they are leaving ECOWAS regional block

Three West African junta-led states Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso said on Sunday that they are leaving the Economic Community of West African States immediately, according to a joint statement read out on Niger national television.

