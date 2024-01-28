Theme
Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) flag is pictured during an extraordinary summit of ECOWAS in Accra, Ghana, March 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso say they are leaving ECOWAS regional block

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Three West African junta-led states Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso said on Sunday that they are leaving the Economic Community of West African States immediately, according to a joint statement read out on Niger national television.

