Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican, on January 28, 2024. (Reuters)
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican, on January 28, 2024. (Reuters)

Police arrest man with knife near St. Peter’s Square in Vatican during Pope’s address

Reuters, Rome
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A man carrying a knife was arrested on Sunday during routine checks of people heading towards St. Peter’s Square, a police spokesperson said, on the day the pope gives his weekly address to the crowds.

The spokesperson said the man was a 51-year-old Italian who underwent checks in the morning in Via della Conciliazione, a road leading up to the St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a confrontation to disarm the man, one officer reported being lightly injury, police said.

The spokesperson added that there was no evidence suggesting the man was carrying the knife for terrorism-related purposes and he was arrested on charges of injuring and resisting an officer.

Ansa news agency reported that the arrested man suffered from a mental disorder.

Read more: War is in itself a crime against humanity: Pope Francis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size