Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS

Indian navy frees Iranian fishing boat hijacked off Somalia: Spokesman

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

India’s navy said Monday it had freed an Iranian fishing vessel

hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia following the latest attack against shipping in the Indian Ocean.“The fishing vessel had been boarded by pirates and the crew taken as hostages,” the Indian navy spokesman said, naming the vessel as the Iranian-flagged Iman, adding its warship had “ensured the successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat.”

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size