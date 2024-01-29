Russia’s Putin registered as presidential candidate: Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been registered as a candidate for the March 15-17 presidential election, the Interfax news agency cited the Central Election Commission as saying on Monday.



Supporters and opponents alike expect Putin to stroll to a new six-year term which, if he completes it, would make him Russia’s longest-serving ruler since the 18th century.



Putin has intensified a crackdown on opposition since the start of the war in Ukraine and his most prominent critics have either fled abroad or been jailed.



Those standing against him, including anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin, have until Wednesday to gather the required number of supporters’ signatures to back their campaigns.



