Russian warship conducts anti-submarine drill in South China Sea: Agencies
Russia’s Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov has conducted an anti-submarine exercise in the South China Sea, Russian news agency reported on Monday, citing the fleet’s press service.
After detecting a mock enemy submarine and confirming its coordinates from a helicopter crew, the warship fired torpedoes and depth charges - anti-submarine warfare weapons, the Interfax news agency reported.
A detachment of the Russian Pacific Fleet warships, including the fleet’s flagship the Varyag cruiser, and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate are on a “long-distance voyage,” which includes the Asia-Pacific region, Interfax reported.
Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that the ships left the port of Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East, on Jan. 22.
