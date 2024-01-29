Theme
A view of the Marshal Shaposhnikov anti-submarine destroyer during the 'Vostok-2022' military exercises at the Peter the Great Gulf of the Sea of Japan outside the city of Vladivostok on September 5, 2022. (AFP)
A view of the Marshal Shaposhnikov anti-submarine destroyer during the 'Vostok-2022' military exercises at the Peter the Great Gulf of the Sea of Japan outside the city of Vladivostok on September 5, 2022. (AFP)

Russian warship conducts anti-submarine drill in South China Sea: Agencies

Russia’s Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov has conducted an anti-submarine exercise in the South China Sea, Russian news agency reported on Monday, citing the fleet’s press service.

After detecting a mock enemy submarine and confirming its coordinates from a helicopter crew, the warship fired torpedoes and depth charges - anti-submarine warfare weapons, the Interfax news agency reported.

A detachment of the Russian Pacific Fleet warships, including the fleet’s flagship the Varyag cruiser, and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate are on a “long-distance voyage,” which includes the Asia-Pacific region, Interfax reported.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that the ships left the port of Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East, on Jan. 22.

