Ukraine aims to expand control on bank of Dnipro river: Army

Ukraine said on Monday its troops were trying to expand their foothold on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro river, despite fierce resistance from Moscow’s forces.

Kyiv has managed to hold a thin bridgehead on the eastern bank of the river in the southern Kherson region since November but its forces have not claimed substantial progress since.

Ukraine will “continue measures aimed at expanding its bridgehead” on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro, the army said in a daily briefing.

“Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions,” it said.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have been entrenched on opposite sides of the vast river since November 2022, when Russian forces retreated from the western bank.

Pushing Russia back from the river’s shores has been a priority for Kyiv, which has been trying to protect the city of Kherson from Russian shelling.

The Ukrainian air force said it downed eight Russian attack drones across the country overnight on Monday, including in western regions.

Russia fired rockets at Ukrainian army positions and civilian areas a total of 86 times over the past day, and launched at least seven missile strikes, Ukraine’s army said.

