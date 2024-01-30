Theme
A Pakistani army soldier stands guard along with border fence at the Pak-Afghan border near the Punjpai area of Quetta in Balochistan on May 8, 2018. (AFP/File)
A Pakistani army soldier stands guard along with border fence at the Pak-Afghan border near the Punjpai area of Quetta in Balochistan on May 8, 2018. (AFP)

Bomb in Pakistan’s Balochistan kills three members of Imran Khan’s party

Reuters
A bomb in Pakistan’s Balochistan region killed three members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI on Tuesday, the party said, hours after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Police and health officials said an explosion had killed four people after a rally by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

A court jailed Khan for leaking state secrets.

“Three workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf are martyred and 7 are injured,” Provincial General Secretary Balochistan for PTI, Salar Khan Kakar, said in a video message shared on PTI’s X account.

