Bomb in Pakistan’s Balochistan kills three members of Imran Khan’s party

A bomb in Pakistan’s Balochistan region killed three members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI on Tuesday, the party said, hours after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail.



Police and health officials said an explosion had killed four people after a rally by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.



A court jailed Khan for leaking state secrets.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Three workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf are martyred and 7 are injured,” Provincial General Secretary Balochistan for PTI, Salar Khan Kakar, said in a video message shared on PTI’s X account.



Read more:

More than six militants killed in western Pakistan in overnight gun battle: Official

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his party erased from election campaign

Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border