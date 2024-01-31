Object found outside Israeli embassy in Sweden is believed to be an explosive device

A suspicious object which has been found outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm is believed to be an explosive device and it will be destroyed by a bomb squad, the Swedish police said on Wednesday.



Employees from the embassy called Stockholm police at 1210 GMT, notifying authorities of an object outside the grounds that they believed may be dangerous, a police spokesperson told Reuters.



Public broadcaster SVT said several police vehicles were on site and that a large area was cordoned off.



The Israeli embassy was not immediately available for comment.



