Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 drones, missiles overnight: Kyiv

Kyiv said Wednesday that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 20 drones and three missiles overnight, and that air defense systems downed more than one dozen of the unmanned aerial vehicles.



Ukraine has been under persistent aerial bombardment by Russian forces for nearly two years and has appealed to allies in the West to bolster its defensive systems.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



The air force said Russia had launched 20 Iranian-designed attack drones at Ukraine as well as three ballistic missiles.



It added that air defense systems, mainly in southern and eastern regions along the front, had downed the drones. It made no mention of the missiles.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Officials gave little information about any damage caused by the assault.



Police in the eastern Kharkiv region bordering Russia however said a supermarket and residential homes were damaged in the attack.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it was a priority for Ukraine to regain control of its airspace this year to make progress on the front.



Read more:

Uncertainty hangs over Russia’s account of plane crash



Russia dodging oil sanctions with ‘shadow’ tankers: UK lawmakers



Top UN court to rule on Ukraine-Russia ‘terrorism’ case