Russia says destroyed 20 missiles launched by Ukraine over Black Sea, Crimea

Russia on Wednesday said it destroyed 20 missiles launched by Ukraine over the Black Sea and the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula.

“Air defense on duty destroyed 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and another three over the Crimea peninsula,” the Russian defense ministry said on social media.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The ministry added that debris from a missile fell near Lyubimovka”, a northern suburb of the city of Sevastopol.

The Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, earlier said air defense was working over the city.

He said debris fell “around Federovskaya Street in a private sector”, but added there were no casualties. The street lies on the outskirts of Sevastopol.

Razvozhayev later said that garden allotments were damaged in the attack but that “no people” were hurt.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He called on the port’s residents to “remain calm.”

Sevastopol is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and has regularly been targeted by Ukrainian attacks during Moscow’s almost two-year offensive.

Read more:

UN top court mostly rejects Ukraine’s ‘terrorism’ case against Russia

Ukraine carries out new drone attack on Russian oil refinery: Source to AFP

Ukraine used US Patriot system to shoot down Russian plane last week says Putin