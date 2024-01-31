Ukraine used US Patriot system to shoot down Russian plane last week says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Ukraine had used a US-supplied Patriot air defense system to shoot down a Russian Il-76 military transport plane last week in the Belgorod region that Moscow says killed all 74 people on board.

Putin also said that Russia, like Ukraine, wanted an international investigation into the incident.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of downing the Ilyushin Il-76 plane and of killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers it said were en route to be swapped for Russian prisoners of war.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied that it downed the plane, and has demanded proof of who was on board.

“The plane was downed, and it’s been definitively established by an American Patriot system - the expert analysis has already established that,” said Putin.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We insist that an international investigation be carried out. No international organizations are willing to do this,” he added, saying Russia was officially asking for such an investigation.

He said that Ukraine had fired two missiles at the plane.

Read more:

Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war

Russia Defense Minister Shoigu urges faster artillery production, no ‘fooling around’

EU states pushed to provide details on Ukraine military support