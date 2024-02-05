Theme
FILE PHOTO: Britain's King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo
Britain’s King Charles. (Reuters)

Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer, says Buckingham Palace

Reuters
Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

Charles, 75, who became king in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is “wholly positive” about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible, the palace said.

Charles spent three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. The palace said a separate issue of concern had been spotted during the hospital visit, but did not given any further details on the nature of the cancer.

A royal source said that it was not prostate cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

