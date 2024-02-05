Ukraine expects F-16s with missiles of 300-500km range in next aid package: Commander

Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets paired with missiles of a range of 300-500 km in the upcoming military aid package, a Joint Forces Commander said on Monday.

“In subsequent military assistance packages, Ukraine expects F-16 aircraft and missiles with a range of hitting targets of 300-500 kilometers, which will allow the Ukrainian Defense Forces to achieve even greater success on the battlefield and liberate our territory from [Russia],” said Lieu-tenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as cited by state news agency Interfax.

Ukraine expects the first batch of F-16 fighter jets to arrive in the country in the spring of 2024, state news agency Ukrinform cited Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat as saying.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The Commander stressed that the Ukrainian arsenal has by now been reloaded with “modern weapons from drones to advanced air defense systems.”

Nayev detailed the tactical and technical advantages of Ukraine’s Armed Forces owed to the mili-tary aid it received from its Western allies. He highlighted: “In particular, the M777A1, FH70 field Howitzers and CAEZAR, AHS Krab, PzH-2000, M109 self-propelled artillery mounts were received, which, in combination with counter-battery systems and reconnaissance UAVs, allowed the de-fense forces to neutralize [Russia’s] multiple advantages.”

Meanwhile, he highlighted the threat posed by the Russian missiles and air strikes using long-range aircraft. This was delivered through Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, Kh-47M Kinzhal hypersonic aircraft systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, and Iran-supplied Shahed kamikaze drones.

“The massive use of all types of missiles and UAVs is carried out from the depths of Russian territo-ry, which does not allow them to be hit on a larger flight path,” Nayev said.

Kyiv is optimistic that the introduction of the F-16s will provide a much-needed boost to its military efforts following a period where advances in its counter-offensive have failed to thrive.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In November, spokesman for the Air Force Command of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat highlighted the drastic impact anticipated from the F-16s, projecting that their deployment will be pivotal in countering Russian air forces and offering aerial support to Ukrainian ground forces.

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dismissal of the F-16s’ potential to alter the dynamics in the field, Russia has proactively fortified its western frontiers in anticipation of the jets’ arrival. According to state news agency TASS, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu acknowledged the progression of plans to supply Kyiv with F-16 tactical fighters, noting that their anticipated integra-tion into the Ukrainian arsenal has prompted Russia to enhance its defensive measures along its western borders.

Read more:

Ukraine’s 2024 priority is to gain control of the skies: Minister

Ukraine’s Air Force says F-16 fighter jets will turn the tide of war with Russia

NATO-supplied jets for Ukraine to be legitimate target for Russian troops: Zakharova