China coast guard vessels enter disputed waters in East China Sea

China's Coast Guard said on Tuesday it patrolled the waters of the Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Senkaku Islands.

The islands, which lie in the East China Sea, are jointly claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan.

Japan's Coast Guard separately said in a bulletin that it was repeatedly urging the four Chinese coast guard vessels to leave “our territorial waters”.

Chinese coastguard vessels last entered the waters on Jan. 27, Japan's Coast Guard said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China to boost activity to assert sovereignty over East China Sea islets

Japanese vessels illegally entered Chinese territorial waters, coastguard says

Japanese troops drill on island in East China Sea seen as vulnerable to China