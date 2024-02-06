Theme
China Coast Guard vessel No. 31239 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, in this handout photo taken and released by the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard December 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
China coast guard vessels enter disputed waters in East China Sea

China's Coast Guard said on Tuesday it patrolled the waters of the Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Senkaku Islands.

The islands, which lie in the East China Sea, are jointly claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan.

Japan's Coast Guard separately said in a bulletin that it was repeatedly urging the four Chinese coast guard vessels to leave “our territorial waters”.

Chinese coastguard vessels last entered the waters on Jan. 27, Japan's Coast Guard said.

