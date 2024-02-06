Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on March 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

IAEA chief Grossi says to examine contract standoff at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Around 100 of the thousands of Ukrainian staff at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine are refusing to sign contracts with Russian nuclear company Rosatom, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told RFI radio on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Grossi told the French radio station in an interview that he would examine any impact on operations at the plant, where the six reactors are in shutdown, when he visits it on Wednesday.

The plant says it will no longer grant these holdouts access to the site, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Read more:

Russia says it downed seven Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod region

Zelenskyy names mayor once abducted by Russia as regional head

Journalists say Ukrainian security service spied on them

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size