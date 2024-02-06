Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, Buckingham Palace said. (Reuters)
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, Buckingham Palace said. (Reuters)

King Charles’s cancer caught early, says PM Sunak

AFP, London
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

The cancer diagnosis for 75-year-old King Charles III was made early, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

“Thankfully, this has been caught early and now everyone will be wishing that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery,” Sunak told the BBC.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The British leader said he is in regular contact with the monarch after his cancer diagnosis and that their communication would continue as normal.

A member of the media holds a copy of the ‘Daily Mirror’ newspaper while working out-side Buckingham Palace, after it was announced that Britain’s King Charles has been diag-nosed with cancer, in London, Britain, on February 6, 2024. (Reuters)
A member of the media holds a copy of the ‘Daily Mirror’ newspaper while working out-side Buckingham Palace, after it was announced that Britain’s King Charles has been diag-nosed with cancer, in London, Britain, on February 6, 2024. (Reuters)

“I think that’s what we’re all hoping and praying for and I am, of course, in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal.”

Buckingham Palace said on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment, sparking a flood of support from around the world.

Charles, who became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, has generally enjoyed good health, barring injuries from polo and skiing.

But the palace said that during his recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, “a separate issue of concern was noted.”

“Many families around the country who are listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means for everyone,” Sunak said.

“So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we’ll get through this as quickly as possible.”

Read more:

Britain’s King Charles diagnosed with cancer, says Buckingham Palace

Britain’s King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostrate surgery

UK’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size