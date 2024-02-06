Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Emergency personnel work to put out a fire following a drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine in this screengrab obtained from a video released on January 31, 2024. (Reuters)
Emergency personnel work to put out a fire following a drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine in this screengrab obtained from a video released on January 31, 2024. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills 2-month-old baby: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A Russian attack overnight on a village in the northeastern Ukrainian Kharkiv region killed a 2-month-old boy and injured his mother, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that the body of the infant boy was recov-ered from the rubble of a three-storey hotel that Russian forces hit with missiles about 2:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).

Two other women were injured and were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds, Synehubov said. The National Police said more than 30 buildings, including private houses, a cafe, shops and private cars were damaged in the attack.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in their attacks that they say are aimed at destroying each other's military and other critical infrastructure.

Read more:

Russia says it downed seven Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod region

Ukraine expects F-16s with missiles of 300-500km range in next aid package: Commander

Ukrainian troops near Bakhmut expect to flight until war ends

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size