Pakistan 2024 elections: Who are the candidates, key players, all you need to know

Pakistan, with a population of 241 million, is gearing up for a pivotal moment as it heads to the polls on Thursday to elect a national government and members of the 16th National Assembly, the Lower House of parliament.

With the critical election fast approaching, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has distributed 260 million ballot papers throughout 859 National Assembly and provincial assembly constituencies. On February 8, 18,000 candidates will vie for positions in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

This marks the third consecutive civilian parliamentary election where no prime minister has served a full five-year term. It is set against the backdrop of a fluid political climate and a crackdown on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party previously led by ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the past week, Khan, a former international cricketer who led Pakistan to victory in the World Cup in 1992, has been sentenced to lengthy jail terms for treason, graft, and illegal marriage. The 71-year-old has claimed in international media that the actions against him are politi-cally motivated to boot him off the ballot.

The prominent contenders in this high-stakes polls are Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Notably, PTI, the largest party in the preceding elections, is fielding candidates as independents, following a controversial Supreme Court ruling that stripped them of their electoral symbol.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N):

Led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the centrist PML-N came to power for the third time in 2013, but faced challenges, leading to Sharif’s removal in 2017. Sharif’s younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, assumed the role of Prime Minister in 2022 after the PML-N, part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, ousted Imran Khan’s government in a historic vote of no-confidence. PML-N is expected to win the most seats in Thursday’s vote, giving 74-year-old founder Nawaz Sharif a fourth shot at running the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI):

Founded by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, the PTI, currently led by Gohar Ali Khan, leans center-right. The party achieved victory in the 2018 general elections. However, internal turmoil and a no-confidence vote orchestrated by the military establishment led to Khan’s dismissal, after which Khan’s party led demonstrations across the country, demanding early elec-tions.

Accusations of conspiracy with the US and subsequent protests resulted in Khan’s arrest, and the PTI’s electoral symbol, the cricket bat, was stripped.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP):

The center-left PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, aims to return to power for the first time since 2008. Zardari, the scion of the Bhutto dynasty, emphasized connecting with the youth and addressing climate change during his campaign. However, challenges arise from criticisms of the party’s governance in Sindh and the aftermath of the catastrophic 2022 flooding.

Other key players in Pakistan elections:

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP): A far-right party with significant support among Barelvi Sun-ni Muslims.

Awami National Party (ANP): An ethnic Pashtun nationalist party focused on the Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa province.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P): Regaining prominence in Karachi after join-ing the PDM alliance.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI): A right-wing party with a religious outreach, primarily focused on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi.

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F): A right-wing party aiming to regain ground, especially in Khy-ber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP): A Pashtun nationalist party seeking greater provin-cial autonomy.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP): A party with influence in Balochistan and potential coalition power.

Smaller movements:

Awami Workers Party (AWP): A left-wing anti-austerity party with limited impact.

Haqooq-e-Khalq Party (HKP): A socialist party contesting in Lahore with minimal resources.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP): A centrist party founded by Jehangir Tareen, aiming to influ-ence the next government.

Independents:

Many independent candidates, including former PTI members and newcomers, are vying for seats, looking to align with the party that will come to hold the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, post-elections.

