Russian the Tu-95 strategic bomber fly over Red Square during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 71 years after the victory in WWII in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP)
A Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber flies over the Red Square during a general rehearsal. (File photo: AP)

Two Russian strategic bombers flew near US state of Alaska

Reuters
Russia said on Wednesday that two of its Tu-95MC strategic bombers flew over waters near the US state of Alaska but said they stayed in international airspace.

The Tu-95s, known as Bears by NATO, flew for about 9 hours, escorted by SU-30SM fighter jets. They flew over the Bering and Chukchi Seas, Russia’s defense ministry said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace,” said Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, Commander of Russian long–range aviation.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that it had detected four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

“The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” NORAD said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin in 2007 revived the Soviet-era practice of sending strategic bombers on regular patrols beyond Russia’s borders.

The four-engine Tu-95 with contrarotating propellers is the Russian counterpart to the American B-52.

