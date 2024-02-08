Netherlands increases security at Israeli embassy in The Hague

The Netherlands added extra security at the Israeli embassy in The Hague on Thursday following a threat “that must be taken extremely seriously,” the city’s mayor Jan van Zanen said in a statement, confirming earlier reports in Dutch media.



Van Zanen did not say how long these measures would remain in place.

Dutch press agency ANP added that the embassy had been cordoned off.



The Israeli embassy could not be reached for comment.



Last month, an object believed to be an explosive device was found outside the Israeli embassy in Sweden. The matter is being investigated as a suspected terrorist crime.

