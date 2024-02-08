Theme
Bert James Baker, 36, poses for a booking photograph after his arrest by Austin Police Department officers, at Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas, U.S. February 4, 2024. (Reuters)
Crime

Palestinian American’s stabbing in US meets hate crime definition: Police

Reuters
The stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Austin, Texas, over the weekend meets the definition of a hate crime and local prosecutors will determine charges, Austin police said on Wednesday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) advocacy group said a group of Muslim Americans were driving home from a pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday when the suspect attacked their vehicle at a stop sign.

The suspect, identified by police as Bert James Baker, shouted obscenities and stabbed a 23-year-old Palestinian-American in the chest, CAIR said.

Baker was arrested on Sunday, booked into county jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He could not be reached for comment.

A police statement on Wednesday said the police Hate Crimes Review Committee had determined the incident met the definition of a hate crime. It said local prosecutors will determine any further charges.

The victim’s father, Nizar Doar, identified the victim as Zacharia Doar. The father told a CAIR-hosted press conference on Tuesday his son was trying to subdue Baker and suffered a broken rib. The son had since undergone surgery.

Human rights advocates cite a rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism in the US that began with a Palestinian Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has responded with a ground and air attack on Hamas-ruled Gaza, killing more than 27,000 people, according to the local Palestinian health ministry.

Previous US incidents include a November shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont and the fatal October stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American in Illinois.

