Pakistan Election Commission orders voting results to be announced immediately

Pakistan Election Commission early Friday issued an order to polling officers to announce all elections results within the next half an hour.

Pakistan’s vote count following a national election on Thursday was hit by unusual delays, leading the country’s election panel to issue a late night warning to polling officers, 10 hours after polls closed, to release results immediately.

