This handout picture released by the Russian Defence Ministry on October 5, 2023 shows Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) overseeing training routines of contract service members and military volunteers at a military ground in Russia's south. (Photo by Russian Defence Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Russian Defence Ministry / handout - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This handout picture released by the Russian Defence Ministry on October 5, 2023 shows Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) overseeing training routines of contract service members and military volunteers at a military ground in Russia's south. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says its forces are largely successful in Ukraine: Reports

Reuters
Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday Russian forces were successful in most areas of fighting in Ukraine and called for deeper and more active reconnaissance operations, the Interfax news agency cited the defense ministry as saying.

It said Shoigu spoke at a meeting with the commanders of the “West” army group where he appeared alongside general staff chief Valery Gerasimov.

