Russia says its forces are largely successful in Ukraine: Reports

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday Russian forces were successful in most areas of fighting in Ukraine and called for deeper and more active reconnaissance operations, the Interfax news agency cited the defense ministry as saying.

It said Shoigu spoke at a meeting with the commanders of the “West” army group where he appeared alongside general staff chief Valery Gerasimov.

