Officials report drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city

Drones attacked civilian infrastructure late on Friday in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, and officials reported explosions in the city.



Regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said drones had damaged civilian infrastructure in the city’s Nemyshlianskyi district. Reporters from Suspilne public television observed the glow of a fire over the city.

Synehubov said a cafe had been hit in Velykyi Burluk, a town east of Kharkiv.



Kharkiv has been under attack regularly since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has been a frequent target of Russian assaults in recent weeks.

