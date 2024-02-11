Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Britain’s King Charles and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams shake hands next to Queen Camilla as they arrive for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene’s church on the San-dringham estate in eastern England, Britain, on February 11, 2024. (Reuters)
Britain’s King Charles and Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams shake hands next to Queen Camilla as they arrive for a church service at St. Mary Magdalene’s church on the San-dringham estate in eastern England, Britain, on February 11, 2024. (Reuters)

King Charles attends church in first public outing since cancer diagnosis revealed

Reuters, Sandringham, England
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Britain’s King Charles attended church on Sunday in his first public outing since announcing last week he had been diagnosed with cancer and would postpone some engagements to undergo treatment.

The king, wearing a brown overcoat and carrying an umbrella, waved as he arrived with his wife, Camilla, at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham in eastern England.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. The king has been on the throne for less than 18 months following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Charles, who is spending time at his rural Sandringham estate, issued a message on Saturday expressing gratitude to well-wishers following his diagnosis.

While undergoing treatment, Charles has postponed public engagements but is planning to continue with much of his private work as monarch including having his weekly audience with the prime minister and dealing with state papers.

The cancer was discovered when Charles stayed three nights in hospital last month, undergoing a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Beyond confirming it was not prostate cancer, the palace has not given any further details.

Read more: Prince William returns to fill royal void as King Charles III faces cancer treatment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size