Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Protesting farmers march towards the country's capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP)
File photo of protesting farmers marching towards the country's capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2021. (AP)

Indian farmers gear up for a new wave of protests over minimum prices

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Farmers are gearing up for a new wave of protests across India’s capital to demand guaranteed minimum crop prices, three years after a major demonstration forced the government to repeal a proposed farm laws reform.

The farmers, who are expected to move through the state borders on Tuesday and attempt to enter Delhi to put pressure on the government, will face barricaded highways and movement restrictions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Government officials are expected to hold talks with farmer leaders on Monday evening to resolve the issue.

Indian authorities have invoked orders which prohibit public gatherings at certain points of the border. They have barricaded roads with nails, concrete blocks, and spiked rods, and issued advisories asking people to take alternative routes for travel. Internet was suspended in certain parts of the state of Haryana, according to local media.

The heavy-handed response to the protest comes after farmers went on strike for almost a year and blocked arterial roads leading into the capital. At the time, the farmers were protesting three contentious farm laws which the government was eventually forced to repeal.

One of the key demands from the farmers is to set a minimum price for each crop -- a system that the government said in the past will be difficult to adopt universally. Since farmers are a hefty voter base and the elections are just a few weeks away, a protest may pose a challenge for the government seeking a third term in power.

The farmers’ groups also called for a national strike on Friday.

Read more:

India’s rural population battles lower income, high cost of living

India’s Modi to repeal controversial farm laws

Explainer: Why did PM Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size