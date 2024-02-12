Pentagon chief scraps Brussels trip for Ukraine meeting after hospitalization

The Pentagon said Monday that the US defense secretary had scrapped plans to visit Brussels this week, where he was scheduled to participate in a Ukraine support group meeting.

Secretary Lloyd Austin remains hospitalized after being admitted over the weekend for an emergent bladder issue, according to his doctors.

On Sunday, Austin was admitted to the critical care unit and transferred his duties to his deputy.

The Pentagon chief was slated to travel to Europe on Tuesday to co-host the Ukraine Contact Group, which was formed after Russia’s invasion in 2022. Austin was then supposed to participate in a separate meeting with NATO defense ministers.

But following the latest complications from a surgery to treat prostate cancer in December, Austin will no longer travel.

It’s still unclear how long he will remain hospitalized, but his doctors said that his cancer prognosis remained excellent.

In sharp contrast to his hospitalization late last year and his decision to hide his cancer prognosis from the president and the American public, the Pentagon swiftly released a statement on Sunday with updates on his situation.

Austin apologized for initially keeping his situation private and vowed to be more transparent going forward.

