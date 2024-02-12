US senator raises concerns about Biden campaign decision to join TikTok

The chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Monday he is concerned about the decision by the campaign of President Joe Biden to join short-video app TikTok and the message it sends.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner said he was concerned about the national security implications of Chinese-owned TikTok and the campaign decision to join.

“I think that we still need to find a way to follow India which has prohibited TikTok,” Warner said on the sidelines of an event. “I’m a little worried about a mixed message.”

