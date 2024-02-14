Munich Security Conference to take place Feb. 16-18

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 will kick off on Friday, February 16, and take place till the 18th. This year’s conference will offer opportunities for high-level debates on the world’s most pressing security challenges.

More than 450 senior decision-makers, as well as thought leaders from around the world, including heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, high-ranking representatives from business, the media, academia, and civil society, will have an opportunity to debate issues on international security policy.

Al Arabiya English will bring you important updates from the conference with special coverage on Saturday featuring a session with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz moderated by award-winning international journalist and presenter Hadley Gamble.

