NATO chief calls Russia’s Black Sea losses ‘great victory’ for Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Wednesday hailed as a “great achievement” Ukraine's recent gains in the Black Sea, after Kyiv said it had destroyed another Russian warship in the key battleground.

“The Ukrainians have been able to inflict heavy losses on the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” Stoltenberg told a news conference. “And this is a great achievement, a great victory for Ukrainians.”

