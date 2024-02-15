France’s Macron and Zelenskyy to sign security deal in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travels to Berlin and Paris on Friday for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and to sign a security agreement with Emmanuel Macron, Kyiv said.

Zelenskyy is travelling to Germany and France as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine enters a third year. Kyiv’s troops face an increasingly difficult situation on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The French presidency said Macron and Zelenskyy planned to sign a security agreement at the Elysee Palace on Friday, but did not provide any details.

“This agreement follows commitments made within the G7 format on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023,” Macron’s office said on Thursday.

At the time, NATO leaders did not set a timetable for Ukraine to join the bloc, but the G7 countries pledged to provide Ukraine with long-term security support.

Berlin did not release any details, but Germany is also negotiating a security agreement with Kyiv.

The United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement in January, and Kyiv is in talks with other countries.

Such security deals may include the provision of modern military equipment and the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy’s office also said the Ukrainian leader would address the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where he will also hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zelenskyy was also set to hold meetings with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, France has been one of Kyiv’s top supporters.

Macron said in January that he planned to visit Ukraine in February, but his team did not provide further details.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Macron has pushed France’s defense industry to switch to “war economy” mode and ramp up production.

In January, the French president called on European countries to prepare to back Ukraine in case Washington decided to pull the plug on aid.

Read more:

UK, Poland say US military aid for Ukraine a test of western reliability

Why is Ukraine’s Avdiivka important and why does Russia want to capture it?

Ukraine sends more troops to embattled Avdiivka, says situation ‘extremely critical’