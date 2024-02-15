In setback to PM Modi, India top court scraps opaque election funding system
India’s Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped a seven year-old election funding system that allows individuals and companies to donate money to political parties anonymously and without any limits.
The decision is seen as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been the largest beneficiary of the system it introduced in 2017.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The system, called ‘Electoral Bonds,’ was challenged by opposition members and a civil society group on grounds that it hindered the public’s right to know who had given money to political parties.
The government said donors had a right to privacy.
Under the system, a person or company can buy these bonds from the state-run State Bank of India and donate them to a political party of their choice.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the system is “unconstitutional.”
The court directed SBI to not issue any more of these bonds.
Read more:
In pre-election budget, India seeks to boost infrastructure spending, curb deficit
Riding India’s G20 success, Modi’s BJP party sets up for elections
India’s opposition Congress scores big win in Karnataka state election, defeats BJP
-
In pre-election budget, India seeks to boost infrastructure spending, curb deficitIndia’s government will increase infrastructure spending by 11 percent in the ... Economy
-
Putin, India’s Modi discuss Ukraine, wish each other well in upcoming electionsRussian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Monday with Indian Prime ... World News
-
India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi begins two-month trek ahead of electionsThe leader of India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, will ... World News
-
India top court upholds move to scrap Kashmir’s autonomy, orders electionsIndia’s top court upheld a government decision to scrap the autonomy of Jammu and ... World News
-
Riding India’s G20 success, Modi’s BJP party sets up for electionsThe weekend G20 summit was India’s big moment on the world stage, giving the ... World News
-
PM Modi’s popularity key to selling cut in food aid ahead of India electionsIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to effectively halve food rations to ... World News
-
India budget to raise capex by 33 pct as jobs, infra take priority ahead of electionsIndia’s government on Wednesday unveiled one of its biggest jumps in capital ... World News
-
India’s opposition Congress scores big win in Karnataka state election, defeats BJPIndia’s main opposition Congress party registered an emphatic win in elections in ... World News
-
Ethnic minority woman Droupadi Murmu wins India’s presidential electionA woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s ... World News
-
India’s PM Modi promises 1 million government jobs as elections nearIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said on Thursday he would launch a ... World News