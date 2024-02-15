Philippines landslide death toll rises to 92, search ongoing

The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines has risen to 92 as the search for missing people continues, officials said on Thursday.



Provincial officials said 36 people were still unaccounted for after the landslide struck the town of Maco in the Davao de Oro province on February 6.

Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides, and forcing many families to flee their homes.



The US military and the Philippines armed forces have been helping with relief operations for communities affected by the landslide.

