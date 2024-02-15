Gunfire kills one, injures nine others near US Super Bowl parade

One person has died and nine others injured in gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday in the vicinity of the landmark Union Station, where a Super Bowl victory parade and celebration were taking place for the Kansas City Chiefs, police said.

Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.



Citing authorities, local television station KSHB 41 reported 10 victims in the incident, including several children, but it was not immediately clear whether all of those sustained gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Five injured people were taken from Union Station to University Health hospital in Kansas City, according to spokesman Keith King. He said there was no information on the nature or extent of the injuries.



Children’s Mercy Kansas City was also receiving patients from the incident but could not provide a number, hospital spokesperson Lisa Augustine said.



“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”



Eyewitness video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the train station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.



Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major U.S. rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today and a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.



Its website describes its vision to “be Kansas City’s iconic symbol of inclusion, inspiration, lifelong learning, and its center for civic celebration.”



NFL video from the Super Bowl celebration showed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates, but Kelce’s pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.



Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife were in attendance when shots were fired near the train station, but were safe and secure following the incident, he said in a message posted to X, thanking law enforcement for its response. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was also present at the rally when the shots were fired.

