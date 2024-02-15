UK, Poland say US military aid for Ukraine a test of western reliability

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron made a new call Thursday for the US Congress to pass a long-stalled military package for Ukraine as he met with his Polish counterpart.

US aid has for months been paralyzed in Congress, despite pleas from Kyiv and its Western backers for support.

The Senate on Tuesday approved a $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan by a comfortable margin, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to put it to a vote in the lower chamber.

During a visit to Poland, Cameron said “every country around the world” will be watching the US decision to see if Western countries are “reliable allies”.

“And its not just a European issue. There’ll be other people watching what the Americans do. They will be watching in China, they will be watching in Iran,” the former UK prime minister told reporters.

Following his visit to Poland, Cameron is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski joined the call, addressing “personally (House) Speaker Mike Johnson to put the aid package for Ukraine to a vote”.

“This is ... an epochal decision that will affect American credibility around the globe with its allies. So we appeal for this aid package to be passed,” Sikorski said.

Earlier, Ukraine said it had sent reinforcements to the key frontline town of Avdiivka as Russia is mounting attacks to capture the city it has surrounded on three sides.

Ukraine’s new army chief on Wednesday warned the situation on the front line with Russia was “extremely difficult”.

