Ukrainian sappers remove the remains of an undetonated rocket from the street following a missile attack in Kyiv on January 23, 2024. (AFP)
Ukrainian sappers remove the remains of an undetonated rocket from the street following a missile attack in Kyiv on January 23, 2024. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine issues nationwide air alert after warning of incoming Russian bombers

AFP, Kyiv 
Ukraine issued a nationwide air alert early Thursday, after the military warned that a group of bombers had taken off from a Russian base.

“The takeoff of several Tu-95MS from Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russian Federation) was recorded,” Ukraine’s Air Force said in a Telegram post.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The air force said in a later post that missiles were “heading towards Kyiv”.

Ukraine had also reported the takeoff of the strategic bombers, which date back to the Soviet era, earlier this month and in January.

At the end of December, Russia used the planes to carry out a wave of strikes across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, which killed 39 people.

