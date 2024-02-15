Ukraine issues nationwide air alert after warning of incoming Russian bombers

Ukraine issued a nationwide air alert early Thursday, after the military warned that a group of bombers had taken off from a Russian base.

“The takeoff of several Tu-95MS from Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russian Federation) was recorded,” Ukraine’s Air Force said in a Telegram post.

The air force said in a later post that missiles were “heading towards Kyiv”.

Ukraine had also reported the takeoff of the strategic bombers, which date back to the Soviet era, earlier this month and in January.

At the end of December, Russia used the planes to carry out a wave of strikes across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, which killed 39 people.

