Ukrainian drone hits oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region, no casualties: Governor

A Ukrainian drone attacked an oil storage depot in Russia’s Kursk region, sparking a fire at the facility, the local governor said on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.



There were no casualties after the attack on the depot, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Russia energy infrastructure has been hit by drone attacks and fires in the past month, adding to uncertainty in global oil and gas markets already rocked by the conflict in the Middle East.



Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other’s energy infrastructure in strikes designed to disrupt supply lines and logistics as they bid to get the edge in a nearly two-year-old war that shows no sign of ending.

Read more:

Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea

Ukraine issues nationwide air alert after warning of incoming Russian bombers

Ukraine reinforces embattled stronghold Avdiivka as Russia advances