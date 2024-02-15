Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows broken glass august 20, 2023.nd debris in a damaged hall of a railway station following a reported drone attack in Kursk, Russia A Governor of Russia's Kursk Region Roman Starovoit via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A view shows broken glass and debris in a damaged hall of a railway station following a reported drone attack in Kursk, Russia August 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian drone hits oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region, no casualties: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A Ukrainian drone attacked an oil storage depot in Russia’s Kursk region, sparking a fire at the facility, the local governor said on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.

There were no casualties after the attack on the depot, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia energy infrastructure has been hit by drone attacks and fires in the past month, adding to uncertainty in global oil and gas markets already rocked by the conflict in the Middle East.

Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other’s energy infrastructure in strikes designed to disrupt supply lines and logistics as they bid to get the edge in a nearly two-year-old war that shows no sign of ending.

Read more:

Ukraine says it sank Russian large landing warship in Black Sea

Ukraine issues nationwide air alert after warning of incoming Russian bombers

Ukraine reinforces embattled stronghold Avdiivka as Russia advances

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict Full interview: Lord Ahmad discusses UK’s position on Israel-Palestine conflict
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size