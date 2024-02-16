Theme
Ukrainian border guards patrol on the closed check point of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Chernihiv region on July 14, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Belarus’ Lukashenko says ‘saboteurs’ detained on border with Ukraine

Reuters
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that several “saboteurs,” including Ukrainian and Belarusian nationals, had been detained earlier on Friday on the border of the two countries in a “counter-terrorist operation.”

Speaking at an event in Minsk, Lukashenko said that the detainees had “crawled across our border and transported explosives to commit sabotage primarily in Russia and in Belarus.” He did not say how many had been detained.

Later in his speech, Lukashenko said that similar groups were detained “two or three times a week.”

Belarus, a close Russian ally, has provided logistical support to Moscow throughout its military campaign in Ukraine.

