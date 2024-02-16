France signs security agreement with Ukraine, pledges up to 3 bln eur in military aid

France and Ukraine on Friday signed a bilateral security agreement including pledges from Paris to deliver more arms, train soldiers and send up to 3 billion euros in military aid to Kyiv this year to help the country in its war against Russia, the Elysee said.

The French presidency said the accord, signed by Emmanuel Macron and his counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, includes the pledge by France to provide “up to” 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) in additional military support to Ukraine in 2024.



In the agreement, which followed similar deals Kyiv has reached with Britain and Germany, France also pledges to provide more military equipment, in particular for air defense.

France, alongside other partners, will also help Ukraine make its defense capacities “increasingly interoperable with NATO,” the Elysee said, adding: “This includes the development of a modern defense sector in Ukraine and a path to a future in NATO.”

($1 = 0.9271 euros)

