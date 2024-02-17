Al Arabiya English brings you special coverage of the Munich Security Conference featuring a session with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz moderated by international journalist and presenter Hadley Gamble.

The conversation covered several key issues including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israeli war on Gaza as well the potential come back of Donald Trump as US president. Scholz and Gamble also discussed the German economy and Ukraine’s request to join NATO.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 kicked off on Friday and will take place till the 18th. This year’s conference offers opportunities for high-level debates on the world’s most pressing security challenges.

More than 450 senior decision-makers, as well as thought leaders from around the world, including heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, high-ranking representatives from business, the media, academia, and civil society, are given the opportunity to debate issues on international security policy.

