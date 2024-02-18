Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not seen) in Budapest, Hungary, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a meeting on Saturday with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly at the Munich Security Conference that both sides should “rebuild trust”, and the two countries are not “rivals”, let alone “enemies”. (Reuters)

China says trust with Canada should be rebuilt

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a meeting on Saturday with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly at the Munich Security Conference that both sides should “rebuild trust”, and the two countries are not “rivals”, let alone “enemies”.

Wang also told Joly that the current “difficult” situation in bilateral relations is not what China wants to see, adding he hopes Canada can establish a “correct understanding” of China and stop hyping up the “China threat theory”, according to a statement released by the ministry on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Antony Blinken, China’s Wang Yi discuss Russia, US sanctions

Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel intensifies war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Uniper CEO calls Biden decision to pause some LNG licenses ‘unhelpful’ Uniper CEO calls Biden decision to pause some LNG licenses ‘unhelpful’
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size