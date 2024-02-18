Ukraine repelled Russian offensive on southern front: Military

Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian offensive on the southern front following the withdrawal of Kyiv’s troops from the devastated eastern town of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.



Ukraine’s army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Saturday that Kyiv’s troops withdrew from Avdiivka to avoid encirclement following months of fierce Russian attacks, Moscow’s biggest advance since its troops captured the city of Bakhmut last May.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



“Defense forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector defeated yesterday’s Russian offensive,” Ukrainian military said on Telegram messaging app.



The military said 18 armored vehicles including three tanks were destroyed and that the Russians “retreated to their previous positions.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



So far there has been no comment from the Russian side.



The southern Zaporizhzhia direction became the main focus of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 although there were no significant breakthroughs and only a few settlements were liberated.

Read more:

Ukrainian foreign minister, China’s Wang Yi discuss peace prospects

Putin calls capture of Avdiivka an ‘important victory’

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to rally leaders for support at Munich conference