Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian soldiers prepare a self-propelled artillery vehicle Gvozdika to fire towards the Russian positions on the frontline in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Roman Chop via AP)
Ukrainian soldiers prepare a self-propelled artillery vehicle Gvozdika to fire towards the Russian positions on the frontline in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine repelled Russian offensive on southern front: Military

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian offensive on the southern front following the withdrawal of Kyiv’s troops from the devastated eastern town of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

Ukraine’s army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Saturday that Kyiv’s troops withdrew from Avdiivka to avoid encirclement following months of fierce Russian attacks, Moscow’s biggest advance since its troops captured the city of Bakhmut last May.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“Defense forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector defeated yesterday’s Russian offensive,” Ukrainian military said on Telegram messaging app.

The military said 18 armored vehicles including three tanks were destroyed and that the Russians “retreated to their previous positions.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

So far there has been no comment from the Russian side.

The southern Zaporizhzhia direction became the main focus of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 although there were no significant breakthroughs and only a few settlements were liberated.

Read more:

Ukrainian foreign minister, China’s Wang Yi discuss peace prospects

Putin calls capture of Avdiivka an ‘important victory’

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to rally leaders for support at Munich conference

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Uniper CEO calls Biden decision to pause some LNG licenses ‘unhelpful’ Uniper CEO calls Biden decision to pause some LNG licenses ‘unhelpful’
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size