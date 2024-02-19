Theme
A person holds a placard that reads: Alexey Navalny is my hero, as people pay tribute to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, following his death, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 17, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A person holds a placard that reads: Alexey Navalny is my hero, as people pay tribute to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, following his death, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 17, 2024. (Reuters)

EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny’s death, top diplomat says

Reuters
European Union countries are expected to seek new sanctions against Moscow over the death last week of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, said the chairman of the bloc’s foreign ministers’ talks on Monday.

“We have to send a message of support to Russian opposition... So on both fronts, the political one and the military one, we have to continue our support to Ukraine and to the Russian people who want to be living in freedom,” said the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Navalny widow, Yulia Navalnaya, is joining the foreign ministers’ gathering in Brussels on Monday.

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Russia courts sentence dozens to jail for commemorating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

