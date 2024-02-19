Theme
The Sydney Opera House and city centre skyline are seen in Sydney, Australia, on February 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Lightning bolt scorches, knocks out four people near Sydney Opera House

AFP, Sydney
A lightning bolt scorched and knocked out four people near the Sydney Opera House on Monday as they sheltered under a tree during a violent electrical storm, rescue officials said.

The four were struck beneath the tree in the Botanic Gardens, ambulance workers said, just a stone’s throw from the harborside architectural masterpiece.

“They all had a brief loss of consciousness,” said New South Wales ambulance service’s Dominic Wong.

They also suffered burns and presented cardiac symptoms, he told reporters.

The victims -- two men and two women aged from their late teens to their 30s -- were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Sydney hospitals in a “serious and stable” condition, he said.

