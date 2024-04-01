Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Remains of a Russian kamikaze drone are seen at a site of a strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 26, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Remains of a Russian kamikaze drone are seen at a site of a strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 26, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine downed two of three Russia-launched drones

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Ukraine’s air force shot down two out of three Russia-launched Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainian military said on Monday. The General Staff did not provide additional details on the attack in its report on Facebook. It was unclear whether the drone that was not intercepted reached its target.

Monday night was relatively quiet for Ukraine following series of attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure that Russia stepped up over a week ago.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

On March 22, Moscow’s troops carried out the largest strike on grid infrastructure in the two-year-old invasion, causing major damage and resulting in massive power outages. It continued targeting Ukraine’s thermal and hydro-power plants last week.

Read more:

Escalating Russian shelling claims lives across eastern Ukraine

Russia demands Ukraine hand over alleged terrorists, own security chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size