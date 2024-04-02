Ukrainian attack hit Russian facility that produces Shahed drones: Kyiv source

1 min read

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Tatarstan region hit a facility where Russia produces long-range “Shahed” attack drones that it uses to bomb Ukraine, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Local authorities in Russia’s Tatarstan, east of Moscow, said earlier that drones had attacked industrial sites and that several people had been wounded. A Kyiv source said a Ukrainian drone attack had caused significant damage to a military target.

