A police officer inspects parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, at a site of a Russian strike on fuel storage facilities, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine October 6, 2022. (Reuters)
A police officer inspects parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, at a site of a Russian strike on fuel storage facilities, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukrainian attack hit Russian facility that produces Shahed drones: Kyiv source

Reuters
1 min read

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Tatarstan region hit a facility where Russia produces long-range “Shahed” attack drones that it uses to bomb Ukraine, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Local authorities in Russia’s Tatarstan, east of Moscow, said earlier that drones had attacked industrial sites and that several people had been wounded. A Kyiv source said a Ukrainian drone attack had caused significant damage to a military target.

