Fire near market in Russia’s Kursk after air defenses down drone

1 min read

A fire broke out near the central market in the southern Russian city of Kursk on Thursday after air defense units downed a drone, one of four intercepted over the region, governor Roman Starovoit said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Starovoit, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency services had been dispatched to the scene. He said one drone had struck a private home and two fires had broken out in connection with that.



He reported no casualties.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s military has repeatedly fired drones at three Russian border regions - Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh. Its forces have also shelled border areas, particularly in Belgorod region.

Read more:

Eight killed in Russian attacks on Eastern Ukraine

Macron has ‘no doubt’ Russia will target Paris Olympics amid geopolitical tensions

Small uncrewed Ukrainian plane likely used in attack deep inside Russia: Experts