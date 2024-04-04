Theme
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on August 14, 2023, shows rescuers pushing out a fire in a supermarket after a night strike in Odesa on August 14, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)
Fire near market in Russia’s Kursk after air defenses down drone

Reuters
A fire broke out near the central market in the southern Russian city of Kursk on Thursday after air defense units downed a drone, one of four intercepted over the region, governor Roman Starovoit said.

Starovoit, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency services had been dispatched to the scene. He said one drone had struck a private home and two fires had broken out in connection with that.

He reported no casualties.

Ukraine’s military has repeatedly fired drones at three Russian border regions - Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh. Its forces have also shelled border areas, particularly in Belgorod region.

