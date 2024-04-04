France denies Russian claims of ministers discussing Ukraine conflict

2 min read

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu discussed the potential for talks on the Ukraine conflict during a rare telephone call on Wednesday, Moscow’s defense ministry said, a claim Paris denied.

The unexpected call, which Moscow said was initiated by Paris, marks a rare instance of high-level contact between the two countries, whose ties have been severely strained by the conflict.

“Readiness for dialogue on Ukraine was noted. The starting points could be based on the Istanbul peace initiative,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement on the call.

The ministry did not elaborate on what it meant.

A source close to Lecornu was quick to deny such a conversation took place.

“France neither accepted nor proposed anything of the sort” on the conflict, the source told AFP.

NATO member Turkey said last month it was ready to host a peace summit between Russia and Ukraine, but Kyiv has pushed back at the idea of negotiating directly with Moscow.

Shoigu also chided Paris for signaling that Western soldiers could be sent to Ukraine, after French President Emmanuel Macron in February declined to rule out putting boots on the ground.

“With regard to the Elysee Palace’s statements about sending a French contingent to Ukraine, Sergei Shoigu pointed out that if they were implemented in practice, it would create problems for France itself,” Russia’s defense ministry said.

