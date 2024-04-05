Russian Governor reports destruction of over 40 airborne targets in Rostov-on-don

1 min read

The governor of Russia’s Rostov-on-Don region said early on Friday that air defense units had destroyed more than 40 airborne targets, though an electricity substation was damaged.

Vasily Golubev, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone attacks had focused on Morozovsk district, northeast of Rostov-on-Don, which lies on Ukraine’s eastern border. Golubev said work was under way to restore power supplies in affected areas.

Ukraine has for months launched drone attacks on several Russian regions on its borders.

